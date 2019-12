Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 663







TMPosts: 13 663 FUNGUS GNATS !!! « on: Today at 11:47:18 AM »



WHAT HAPPENS HERE IS, AS I'M SURE YOU DO QUITE OFTEN, IS TO POT SOME PLANTS UP AND THEN BRING THEM INSIDE.



THE EGGS LAY DORMANT IN THE COMPOST AND WHEN YOU WATER THEM THEN THEY START COMING TO LIFE AND MULTIPLYING.



READ SOMEWHERE THAT YOU PUT A CIDER VINEGAR TRAP DOWN FOR THEM SO GOT SOME OF MY EXPENSIVE CIDER VINEGAR AND NOT A FUNGUS GNAT TO BE SEEN.



BUT WHEN I WAS ABOUT TO PUT CHEAP MALT VINEGAR ON ME CHIPS OUT OF THE LONG NECKED BOTTLE WITH A LITTLE HOLE IN THE TOP I NOTICE QUITE A FEW DEAD ONES FLOATING ABOUT INSIDE.



MUST HAVE CRAWLED THROUGH THE SMALL HOLE AND THEN THE VINEGAR KILLED THEM.



LUCKILY I DIDN'T PUT IT ON ME CHIPS !!! HAD A BIT OF TROUBLE WITH THEM IN THE HOUSE. THOUGHT THERE WAS ABOUT A DOZEN OR SO BUT AFTER HUNTING THEM DOWN FOUND THAT THERE WAS 100 OR MORE !!!WHAT HAPPENS HERE IS, AS I'M SURE YOU DO QUITE OFTEN, IS TO POT SOME PLANTS UP AND THEN BRING THEM INSIDE.THE EGGS LAY DORMANT IN THE COMPOST AND WHEN YOU WATER THEM THEN THEY START COMING TO LIFE AND MULTIPLYING.READ SOMEWHERE THAT YOU PUT A CIDER VINEGAR TRAP DOWN FOR THEM SO GOT SOME OF MY EXPENSIVE CIDER VINEGAR AND NOT A FUNGUS GNAT TO BE SEEN.BUT WHEN I WAS ABOUT TO PUT CHEAP MALT VINEGAR ON ME CHIPS OUT OF THE LONG NECKED BOTTLE WITH A LITTLE HOLE IN THE TOP I NOTICE QUITE A FEW DEAD ONES FLOATING ABOUT INSIDE.MUST HAVE CRAWLED THROUGH THE SMALL HOLE AND THEN THE VINEGAR KILLED THEM.LUCKILY I DIDN'T PUT IT ON ME CHIPS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats