PIGEONS !!!
« on: Today at 10:39:40 AM »



I MEAN ALL THEY BRING IS NOISE AND MUCK !!!



WHERE I SAW ABOUT 10 TO 12 WOODPIGEONS GRAZING LAST YEAR THE OTHER WEEK I SAW ABOUT 30 WHICH IS A BIT DISCONCERTING.



WE SHOULD START INTRODUCING THEM INTO OUR DIET TO KEEP THE NUMBERS DOWN



Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:42:12 AM »

Vermin populations have fuckin exploded.







Vermin populations have fuckin exploded.

It is linked to that fact that fuckin stupid do gooder cunts stopped the general licence this year for a few months.

Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:47 AM »
WELL I'VE CERTAINLY NOTICED THE INCREASE ROUND HERE. AND THEN PEOPLE THINK THEY HAVE NO FOOD AND PUT MORE OUT TO ENCOURAGE THEM !!!

Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:01:32 AM »

These vermin are a menace. These awful things are already with us.



I've looked into things to rid us of them. These water guns are useless.

People say that they are only wood pigeons, but they are all a fouling menace.



Nothing seems to get rid.

Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:06:26 AM »



I USED TO ENJOY IT WHEN WE GOT THE ODD WOODPIGEON COMING ROUND ONCE IN A WHILE BUT NOW IT'S BECOMING A PROBLEM.



I MEAN I'M ROBBED OF SLEEP ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY START AT ABOUT 4 IN THE MORNING.



Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:44:29 AM »



Get a cat. Someone on here might have a free kitten. Logged

Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:55:51 AM »
I'LL HAVE A WORD WITH K50 !!!

Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:03:11 PM »
I have wood pigeons nesting in trees in my garden' they don't bother me but seagulls shouting down my chimney pot gets on me tits.Noisy cunts.

Re: PIGEONS !!!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:19:23 PM »
You can shoot wood pigeons (magpies, crows, jackdaws, rooks and feral pigeons) under the new General Licence from 14th June 2019 WML-GL36 if you are an "authorised person" preventing serious damage to livestock, foodstuffs for livestock, crops, vegetables, fruit, growing timber, fisheries or inland water.

An authorised person includes the owner or occupier, or any person authorised by the owner or occupier, of the land on which the action authorised is taken.



I shoot them to keep them from eating from, and shitting on feed meant for livestock.