December 30, 2019, 01:22:30 PM
Author Topic: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???  (Read 149 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 663



« on: Today at 12:58:58 AM »
ALL WALKING ROUND LOOKING AT THEIR PHONES HEAD BENT DOWN.

OVER TIME THEY WILL EVENTUALLY STAY LIKE THAT, IT WILL BECOME THE NORMAL POSITION.

I'VE NOTICED IT WITH THE PARCEL DELIVERY BLOKE ROUND OUR WAY, LOOKING DOWN AT HIS DEVICE ALL THE TIME.

HIS HEAD WILL BE DOWN TO HIS KNEES SOON !!!

DO MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 663



« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:13 AM »
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:38 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 8 986

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:07:11 AM »
What happened to the requests you were going to do, when you opened up your inbox for the day. Was looking forward to seeing mine 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 663



« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:58 AM »
I CAN'T REMEMBER NOW. I THINK I OBLIGED THEM ALL AS FAR AS I CAN REMEMBER. IS THERE SOMETHING YOU WANT ME TO DO ???      mick

PLEASE INBOX ME AND LET ME KNOW !!!    jc
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 8 986

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:37:38 PM »
Too late now, xmas day has been and gone  :gaz:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 663



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:59:48 PM »
I'LL MAKE A NOTE OF IT FOR NEXT CHRISTMAS DAY !!!    oleary
Logged
