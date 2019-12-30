Welcome,
December 30, 2019, 01:22:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Author
Topic: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ??? (Read 149 times)
Tortured_Mind
WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Today
at 12:58:58 AM
ALL WALKING ROUND LOOKING AT THEIR PHONES HEAD BENT DOWN.
OVER TIME THEY WILL EVENTUALLY STAY LIKE THAT, IT WILL BECOME THE NORMAL POSITION.
I'VE NOTICED IT WITH THE PARCEL DELIVERY BLOKE ROUND OUR WAY, LOOKING DOWN AT HIS DEVICE ALL THE TIME.
HIS HEAD WILL BE DOWN TO HIS KNEES SOON !!!
DO MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Today
at 01:03:13 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Re: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Today
at 10:07:11 AM
What happened to the requests you were going to do, when you opened up your inbox for the day. Was looking forward to seeing mine
Tortured_Mind
Re: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Today
at 10:14:58 AM
I CAN'T REMEMBER NOW. I THINK I OBLIGED THEM ALL AS FAR AS I CAN REMEMBER. IS THERE SOMETHING YOU WANT ME TO DO ???
PLEASE INBOX ME AND LET ME KNOW !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Re: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Today
at 12:37:38 PM
Too late now, xmas day has been and gone
Tortured_Mind
Re: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Today
at 12:59:48 PM
I'LL MAKE A NOTE OF IT FOR NEXT CHRISTMAS DAY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
