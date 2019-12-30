Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 30, 2019, 01:47:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???  (Read 25 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 650



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:58:58 AM »
ALL WALKING ROUND LOOKING AT THEIR PHONES HEAD BENT DOWN.

OVER TIME THEY WILL EVENTUALLY STAY LIKE THAT, IT WILL BECOME THE NORMAL POSITION.

I'VE NOTICED IT WITH THE PARCEL DELIVERY BLOKE ROUND OUR WAY, LOOKING DOWN AT HIS DEVICE ALL THE TIME.

HIS HEAD WILL BE DOWN TO HIS KNEES SOON !!!

DO MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 650



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:13 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 