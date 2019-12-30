Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 30, 2019, 01:47:46 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ??? (Read 25 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 650
WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
«
on:
Today
at 12:58:58 AM »
ALL WALKING ROUND LOOKING AT THEIR PHONES HEAD BENT DOWN.
OVER TIME THEY WILL EVENTUALLY STAY LIKE THAT, IT WILL BECOME THE NORMAL POSITION.
I'VE NOTICED IT WITH THE PARCEL DELIVERY BLOKE ROUND OUR WAY, LOOKING DOWN AT HIS DEVICE ALL THE TIME.
HIS HEAD WILL BE DOWN TO HIS KNEES SOON !!!
DO MIND HOW YOU GO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 650
Re: WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:03:13 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...