Tortured_Mind



Posts: 13 650







TMPosts: 13 650

WILL FUTURE GENERATIONS BECOME HUMPETY BACKED ??? « on: Today at 12:58:58 AM » ALL WALKING ROUND LOOKING AT THEIR PHONES HEAD BENT DOWN.



OVER TIME THEY WILL EVENTUALLY STAY LIKE THAT, IT WILL BECOME THE NORMAL POSITION.



I'VE NOTICED IT WITH THE PARCEL DELIVERY BLOKE ROUND OUR WAY, LOOKING DOWN AT HIS DEVICE ALL THE TIME.



HIS HEAD WILL BE DOWN TO HIS KNEES SOON !!!



DO MIND HOW YOU GO !!!