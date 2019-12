RobShrugNichols

Bristol city « on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 PM » Have agreed 8,500,000 with Boro for our number 9

Re: Bristol city « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 PM »

Re: Bristol city « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 PM » Where the fuck are they getting that kinda cash from ffs. Not a chance. He is here until at least the summer

Re: Bristol city « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 PM » Selling Webster, it's only a rumour I've need told 8.5 plus add one, Fulham also interested

Re: Bristol city « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:02:14 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:24:36 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:12:22 PM Where the fuck are they getting that kinda cash from ffs. Not a chance. He is here until at least the summer

SOLD SOME PLAYERS THIS SEASON THEY HAVE THE FUNDS

So where is the ambition for him then, unless they are increasing his wage. That btw would be a stumbling block even for them considering of who they have sold. Fulham seems a more realistic destination.

Re: Bristol city « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:00 AM » The same person told me about karanka, guedioura and Marvin Johnson, assombalonga is fit and good to go but the club are doing their utmost to get him off the wage bill, he's gone.

Re: Bristol city « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:18:30 AM »







So will Woodgate see any of this cash for the likes of Maddison or is it getting 'absorbed'?

Re: Bristol city « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:42:12 AM » Boro still owe forest 6m for Britt, maybe the Randolph money will be distributed, rumour was Boro had a 10m kitty in the summer so there's that still available plus wages for a medium profile loan signing