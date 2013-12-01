Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS  (Read 439 times)
monkeyman
« on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM »
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:46 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15  :like:
on it mate, sorted, nice one,havin' it large.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:12:46 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15  :like:
on it mate, sorted, nice one,havin' it large.

FUCKING LOVIN IT  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 PM »
Seen him Newcastle in November, was awesome  :like:
Billy Balfour
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM »
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:53 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.

STFU BB you cunt  :lenin:

 
Billy Balfour
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:11:20 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:04:53 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.

STFU BB you cunt  :lenin:

 

 :jowo4:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:23:17 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.

Correct
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:11:29 AM »
He is a fuckin arsehole stupid cunt.




 :wanker:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:01:14 AM »
I like his collection of jackets but he is a proper nob. I liked the documentary but it again exposed what a ludicrous bloke he is.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:16:25 AM »
He's a cock and like his followers,  none of the daft cunts have grown up.
ZombieTits
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:05:10 AM »
He is cool as fuck...saw him london a couple of years ago...top sing a long.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:08:18 AM »
Liam Gallagher - the thinking class's musician.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:12:39 AM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 07:05:10 AM
He is cool as fuck...saw him london a couple of years ago...top sing a long.


Val Doonican was a fuckin top sing-a-long too.



 rava



 mcl
ZombieTits
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:20:00 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:12:39 AM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 07:05:10 AM
He is cool as fuck...saw him london a couple of years ago...top sing a long.


Val Doonican was a fuckin top sing-a-long too.



 rava



 mcl

Did he wear Stone Island though?
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:24:44 PM »
Dodgy jumpers and cardigans, Coulby has every one of his albums :alf:
