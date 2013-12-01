Welcome,
December 30, 2019, 07:13:52 AM
LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
Author
Topic: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
monkeyman
Posts: 8 101
LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:16 PM »
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 885
The ace face.
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:46 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:05:16 PM
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15
on it mate, sorted, nice one,havin' it large.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 101
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:12:46 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:05:16 PM
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15
on it mate, sorted, nice one,havin' it large.
FUCKING LOVIN IT
RedSteel
Posts: 8 984
UTB
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:05 PM »
Seen him Newcastle in November, was awesome
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 897
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:31 PM »
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.
RedSteel
Posts: 8 984
UTB
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:04:53 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.
STFU BB you cunt
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 897
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:11:20 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 12:04:53 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.
STFU BB you cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 683
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:23:17 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.
Correct
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 444
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:11:29 AM »
He is a fuckin arsehole stupid cunt.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 916
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:01:14 AM »
I like his collection of jackets but he is a proper nob. I liked the documentary but it again exposed what a ludicrous bloke he is.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 845
Once in every lifetime
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:16:25 AM »
He's a cock and like his followers, none of the daft cunts have grown up.
ZombieTits
Posts: 496
Re: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:05:10 AM »
He is cool as fuck...saw him london a couple of years ago...top sing a long.
