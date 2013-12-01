Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 30, 2019, 12:14:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LIAM GALLAGHER AS IT WAS  (Read 119 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 101


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM »
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15  :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 885


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:46 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15  :like:
on it mate, sorted, nice one,havin' it large.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 101


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:12:46 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:05:16 PM
TONIGHT BBC2 11·15  :like:
on it mate, sorted, nice one,havin' it large.

FUCKING LOVIN IT  :like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 984

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 PM »
Seen him Newcastle in November, was awesome  :like:
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 896



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM »
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 984

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:53 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.

STFU BB you cunt  :lenin:

 
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 896



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:11:20 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:04:53 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
He's a tit.
If you like him, you're a tit.

STFU BB you cunt  :lenin:

 

 :jowo4:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 