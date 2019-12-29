Welcome,
December 29, 2019
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
credit where due
Author
Topic: credit where due
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 502
Glorious Leader
credit where due
«
on:
Today
at 09:43:59 PM »
Bit by bit its getting better ....that was most enjoyable, annoying the opponents , winding the crowd, playing REALLY WELL, ORGANISED & A FUCK IT MENTALITY
well done to all
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 000
Re: credit where due
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:45:18 PM »
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Flyers Nap
Online
Posts: 6 132
Re: credit where due
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:33:04 PM »
Well done Woody, credit where credits due.
Hats off & keep it going.
Logged
