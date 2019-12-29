Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2019, 10:39:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: credit where due  (Read 48 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 502


Glorious Leader


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:43:59 PM »
Bit by bit its getting better ....that was most enjoyable, annoying the opponents , winding the crowd, playing REALLY WELL, ORGANISED  & A FUCK IT MENTALITY



 well done to all  :mido:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 000



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:45:18 PM »
 :pope2:
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Flyers Nap
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 132



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:04 PM »
Well done Woody, credit where credits due.

Hats off & keep it going.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 