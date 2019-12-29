Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 502





Glorious Leader





Posts: 502Glorious Leader credit where due « on: Today at 09:43:59 PM »







well done to all Bit by bit its getting better ....that was most enjoyable, annoying the opponents , winding the crowd, playing REALLY WELL, ORGANISED & A FUCK IT MENTALITYwell done to all Logged