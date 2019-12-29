Welcome,
December 29, 2019, 08:56:11 PM
FLETCHER GOAL TEES COMMENTARY !!!
Author
Topic: FLETCHER GOAL TEES COMMENTARY !!!
Tortured_Mind
FLETCHER GOAL TEES COMMENTARY !!!
Today
at 06:28:27 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1211336366648385537
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Re: FLETCHER GOAL TEES COMMENTARY !!!
Today
at 06:43:31 PM
Magic!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
mingebag
Re: FLETCHER GOAL TEES COMMENTARY !!!
Today
at 07:19:34 PM
fucking easy isnt it
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
