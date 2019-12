Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 014







Posts: 14 014 Var at Anfield now « on: Today at 06:17:37 PM » How long does it take to see an obvious fucking decision



I am utterly against the current system now. Must have taken 2-3 minutes. Fuck me Logged

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 296







Mountain KingPosts: 9 296 Re: Var at Anfield now « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:27:10 PM »



It will be gone at the end of this season. Good thing too... I told you years ago the authorities never wanted it because it sterilises the game and removes the big talking points - now it's been forced upon them, they are making it deliberately cumbersome and disagreeable so the only option is to remove it altogether.It will be gone at the end of this season. Good thing too... Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 844





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 844Once in every lifetime Re: Var at Anfield now « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:29:21 PM » They certainly do get all the decisions their way that livarpool.



I suppose it's the only way they can finally win a league title Logged Glory Glory Man United

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 589





Posts: 13 589 Re: Var at Anfield now « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:41:24 PM » How else would they ever win the League..



Self proclaimed World Champions without winning the League..



VAR is the latest tool in the battle to control the League Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 911





Posts: 3 911 Re: Var at Anfield now « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:00 PM » I think the superb team they have is helping as well Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 23 884





The ace face.





Posts: 23 884The ace face. Re: Var at Anfield now « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:53:10 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:29:21 PM They certainly do get all the decisions their way that livarpool.



I suppose it's the only way they can finally win a league title

do they give points for a var decision now. do they give points for a var decision now. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "