December 30, 2019, 10:07:38 PM
Author Topic: SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS  (Read 194 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 06:05:29 PM »


Cheer up Sheddy Bill!

tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:35:18 PM »
This decent run of results will be killing him

And some of the other miserable boo boy cunts on here as well

UTB
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:44:28 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 03:35:18 PM
This decent run of results will be killing him

And some of the other miserable boo boy cunts on here as well

UTB

You mean Liddle?

Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:15 PM »
Are you talking about me? Credit to Woodgate though for the recent run of results.Actually,I think most of us didn't see yesterday's result coming.The interesting question to me,is why the improvement? Could it be the absence of Britt? Anyway,let's not get too carried away.Nevertheless, Boro seem to be a team with a lot more confidence and spirit now and long may it continue.Meantimes,I will get back to some serious introspection in my shed.
  Happy New Year to one and all.
