Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 003





Re: SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:15 PM » Are you talking about me? Credit to Woodgate though for the recent run of results.Actually,I think most of us didn't see yesterday's result coming.The interesting question to me,is why the improvement? Could it be the absence of Britt? Anyway,let's not get too carried away.Nevertheless, Boro seem to be a team with a lot more confidence and spirit now and long may it continue.Meantimes,I will get back to some serious introspection in my shed.

Happy New Year to one and all.

