December 30, 2019, 10:07:38 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS
Topic: SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday
at 06:05:29 PM »
Cheer up Sheddy Bill!
tunstall
Re: SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS
Today
at 03:35:18 PM »
This decent run of results will be killing him
And some of the other miserable boo boy cunts on here as well
UTB
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS
Today
at 06:44:28 PM »
Quote from: tunstall
Today
at 03:35:18 PM
This decent run of results will be killing him
And some of the other miserable boo boy cunts on here as well
UTB
You mean Liddle?
Bill Buxton
Re: SOMEWHERE A SHED BROODS
Today
at 09:15:15 PM »
Are you talking about me? Credit to Woodgate though for the recent run of results.Actually,I think most of us didn't see yesterday's result coming.The interesting question to me,is why the improvement? Could it be the absence of Britt? Anyway,let's not get too carried away.Nevertheless, Boro seem to be a team with a lot more confidence and spirit now and long may it continue.Meantimes,I will get back to some serious introspection in my shed.
Happy New Year to one and all.
