December 30, 2019, 08:25:47 PM
Author Topic: Woodgate out!  (Read 312 times)
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 296



« on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 PM »
Out on the piss tonight celebrating the best Boro win for ages.

While you lot were all pissing the bed, Johnny kept his head and look at us now.

Give the lad a new contract - promotion next season. Johnny Woodgate's red army!!

 :jowo8: :jowo5: :jowo6:
tomo
Posts: 130


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:01:31 PM »
Agree Woodgate out  :homer:
King of the North
Posts: 1 285


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:16 PM »
Anyone checked on that miserable twat bill Buxton.

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 453


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:58:23 AM »
He is currently stood on Huntcliff thinking about things.





 :jowo8:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Keef69er
Posts: 7 179

Rock n Roll


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:12:59 PM »
😂 😂 A couple of wins and all is forgotten
Can't we all get along
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 162

Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:32 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on Today at 06:12:59 PM
😂 😂 Top form team in the division and all is forgotten

Corrected
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 792



« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:25 PM »
If we get creamed at Preston will we put it down to a minor blip? :lids:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 881



« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:55:59 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 06:52:25 PM
If we get creamed at Preston will we put it down to a minor blip? :lids:

No

We will want him sacked again.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
