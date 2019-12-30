Welcome,
December 30, 2019, 06:45:26 PM
Woodgate out!
Author
Topic: Woodgate out! (Read 249 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 296
Woodgate out!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:59:32 PM
Out on the piss tonight celebrating the best Boro win for ages.
While you lot were all pissing the bed, Johnny kept his head and look at us now.
Give the lad a new contract - promotion next season. Johnny Woodgate's red army!!
tomo
Offline
Posts: 130
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:01:31 PM
Agree Woodgate out
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 285
Duckyfuzz
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:16 PM
Anyone checked on that miserable twat bill Buxton.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 453
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:58:23 AM
He is currently stood on Huntcliff thinking about things.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Keef69er
Offline
Posts: 7 179
Rock n Roll
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:12:59 PM
😂 😂 A couple of wins and all is forgotten
Can't we all get along
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 160
Pack o cunts
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:41:32 PM
Quote from: Keef69er on
Today
at 06:12:59 PM
😂 😂
Top form team in the division
and all is forgotten
Corrected
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
