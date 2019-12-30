Welcome,
December 30, 2019, 01:47:30 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Woodgate out!
Author
Topic: Woodgate out! (Read 151 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 296
Woodgate out!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:59:32 PM
Out on the piss tonight celebrating the best Boro win for ages.
While you lot were all pissing the bed, Johnny kept his head and look at us now.
Give the lad a new contract - promotion next season. Johnny Woodgate's red army!!
tomo
Posts: 130
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:01:31 PM
Agree Woodgate out
King of the North
Posts: 1 285
Duckyfuzz
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:16 PM
Anyone checked on that miserable twat bill Buxton.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 444
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Woodgate out!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:58:23 AM
He is currently stood on Huntcliff thinking about things.
