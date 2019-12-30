Steve Göldby



Woodgate out! « on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 PM »



While you lot were all pissing the bed, Johnny kept his head and look at us now.



Give the lad a new contract - promotion next season. Johnny Woodgate's red army!!



Out on the piss tonight celebrating the best Boro win for ages. While you lot were all pissing the bed, Johnny kept his head and look at us now.

Give the lad a new contract - promotion next season. Johnny Woodgate's red army!!