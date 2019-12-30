Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 30, 2019, 01:47:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Woodgate out!  (Read 151 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 296



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 PM »
Out on the piss tonight celebrating the best Boro win for ages.

While you lot were all pissing the bed, Johnny kept his head and look at us now.

Give the lad a new contract - promotion next season. Johnny Woodgate's red army!!

 :jowo8: :jowo5: :jowo6:
Logged
tomo
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 130


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:01:31 PM »
Agree Woodgate out  :homer:
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 285


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:16 PM »
Anyone checked on that miserable twat bill Buxton.

Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 444


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:58:23 AM »
He is currently stood on Huntcliff thinking about things.





 :jowo8:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 