December 29, 2019, 03:45:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Get In
Author
Topic: Get In (Read 155 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Get In
«
on:
Today
at 02:12:40 PM »
Some finish that from Kent.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Re: Get In
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:13:54 PM »
game on
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 092
Re: Get In
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:18:02 PM »
FUCKING HAND BALL
Logged
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 059
Re: Get In
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:34:04 PM »
Luckiest team in football the fenian cunts.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 841
Once in every lifetime
Re: Get In
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:54:12 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 02:34:04 PM
Luckiest team in football the fenian cunts.
luck ain't on their side at the moment
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 290
Re: Get In
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:33:22 PM »
Are you eatching the Dog And Duck v The Cart And Horses?
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 908
Re: Get In
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:44:15 PM »
Port Talbot got a decent point away from home yesterday as well
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
