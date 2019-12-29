Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2019, 03:45:40 PM
Author Topic: GREAT SUPPORT TODAY  (Read 201 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 092


« on: Today at 12:07:26 PM »
AT WEST BROM BORO END SOLD OUT :like:
CMON BORO :mido:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 290



« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:20:47 PM »
Big day for the Boro today - big win coming up!

 :alastair: :jowo4:
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 361


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:45 PM »
Battle fever is kicking in  :like: another win at the hawthorns 
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 126


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:31:44 PM »
Leeds fans in Town, playing Brum. In a pub now with Brum fans. Cant stand either of the wankers.
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 8 978

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:52:00 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:31:44 PM
Leeds fans in Town, playing Brum. In a pub now with Brum fans. Cant stand either of the wankers, and am gonna glass em all after this next pint.

 :jowo2:

MadDoorrrrGG!!!

 

 charles
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 126


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:04:31 PM »
Lover not a fighter :homer:
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 126


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:10:12 PM »
Even worse. Pub Im in is full of brummie rangers fans, youd think it was a jock pub full of loons with a daft accent.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 092


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:20:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:10:12 PM
Even worse. Pub Im in is full of brummie rangers fans, youd think it was a jock pub full of loons with a daft accent.
BRUMMIES ARE PROPER THICK CUNTS WORKED WITH A FEW OVER THE YEARS  lost
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 290



« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:04:31 PM
Lover not a fighter :homer:

Cliches not collisions.
Logged
