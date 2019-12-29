Welcome,
December 29, 2019, 01:51:48 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GREAT SUPPORT TODAY
Author
Topic: GREAT SUPPORT TODAY (Read 99 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 090
GREAT SUPPORT TODAY
«
on:
Today
at 12:07:26 PM »
AT WEST BROM BORO END SOLD OUT
CMON BORO
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 287
Re: GREAT SUPPORT TODAY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:20:47 PM »
Big day for the Boro today - big win coming up!
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 361
Re: GREAT SUPPORT TODAY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:25:45 PM »
Battle fever is kicking in
another win at the hawthorns
Robbso
Posts: 14 124
Re: GREAT SUPPORT TODAY
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:31:44 PM »
Leeds fans in Town, playing Brum. In a pub now with Brum fans. Cant stand either of the wankers.
