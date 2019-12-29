Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 643







TMPosts: 13 643 ISN`T IT QUIET ON HERE TODAY !!! « on: Today at 11:04:12 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 088





Posts: 8 088 Re: ISN`T IT QUIET ON HERE TODAY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:34:21 AM »

MAYBE YER COULD SEND HIM MESSAGE FOR HIM TO PUT SOME PICTURES UP THATS BECAUSE THE MAIN MAN IS ON HOLIDAYMAYBE YER COULD SEND HIM MESSAGE FOR HIM TO PUT SOME PICTURES UP Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 643







TMPosts: 13 643 Re: ISN`T IT QUIET ON HERE TODAY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:28 AM » YES PERHAPS HE COULD DO A LIVE 'FEED' ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats