December 29, 2019, 07:14:36 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LOVE ACTUALLY
Author
Topic: LOVE ACTUALLY (Read 257 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 879
LOVE ACTUALLY
«
on:
Today
at 05:38:57 AM »
The missus insisted on watching Love Actually today.
What a load of twee shite.
0/10.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 915
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:03:13 AM »
chic flick of the highest order
I only like the Colin Firth storyline
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 226
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:06:50 AM »
I wanted them all to die.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 879
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:09:15 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 884
The ace face.
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:13:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:09:15 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
i'd buck em both.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 879
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:09:15 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
i'd buck em both.
You have spent too much time with THUNDER.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 672
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:28:29 PM »
Had to watch a few years back. Gratuitous tits oot scenes were ok, as were the bits with Rab C Nesbitt. Apart from that, meh!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:02:53 PM by Squarewheelbike
»
Logged
Squire
Online
Posts: 23
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:31:38 PM »
A young Stacey our of Gavin and Stacey with her tits out, whats not to like?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 672
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:34:47 PM »
Quote from: Squire on
Today
at 04:31:38 PM
A young Stacey our of Gavin and Stacey with her tits out, whats not to like?
Never seen Gavin and Stacey, knew it wasn't Kiera Knightly though!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 884
The ace face.
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:51:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:16:03 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:09:15 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
i'd buck em both.
You have spent too much time with THUNDER.
stylish woman,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 879
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:54:07 PM »
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 306
Superstar
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:55:36 PM »
Dosnt look the swallow or anal type ,more missionary only and hurry up
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 107
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:55:36 PM
Dosnt look the swallow or anal type ,more missionary only and hurry up
Leave Clem out of this
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 879
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:04:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:00:11 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:55:36 PM
Dosnt look the swallow or anal type ,more missionary only and hurry up
Leave Clem out of this
You amuse me. At last.
PS: First the Boro performance and now this. WTF?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 879
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:07:52 PM »
Quote from: Squire on
Today
at 04:31:38 PM
A young Stacey our of Gavin and Stacey with her tits out, whats not to like?
Indeed, that was the best bit.
That said, her tits are way to small to save any shitey film.
Logged
Squire
Online
Posts: 23
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:12:04 PM »
Someone likes fat lasses with big floppy tits
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
Loading...