Author Topic: LOVE ACTUALLY  (Read 255 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Today at 05:38:57 AM »
The missus insisted on watching Love Actually today.

What a load of twee shite.

 oleary

0/10.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:13 AM »
chic flick of the highest order

I only like the Colin Firth storyline
38red
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:06:50 AM »
I wanted them all to die.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:09:15 PM »
 :like:

Particularly:

Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.

Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.

 oleary
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:13:29 PM »
i'd buck em both.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:03 PM »
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:28:29 PM »
Had to watch a few years back. Gratuitous tits oot scenes were ok, as were the bits with Rab C Nesbitt. Apart from that, meh!
Squire

« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:31:38 PM »
A young Stacey our of Gavin and Stacey with her tits out, whats not to like?
Squarewheelbike
Never seen Gavin and Stacey, knew it wasn't Kiera Knightly though!
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:51:34 PM »
stylish woman,  :jowo5:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:54:07 PM »
Minge
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:55:36 PM »
Dosnt look the swallow or anal type ,more missionary only and hurry up
 :unlike:
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:00:11 PM »
Leave Clem out of this
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:04:02 PM »
You amuse me.  At last.















 :alastair:

PS: First the Boro performance and now this.  WTF?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:07:52 PM »
Indeed, that was the best bit.

That said, her tits are way to small to save any shitey film.

 oleary
Squire

« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:12:04 PM »
Someone likes fat lasses with big floppy tits  klins
