December 29, 2019, 05:33:16 PM
LOVE ACTUALLY
Author
Topic: LOVE ACTUALLY (Read 193 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 870
LOVE ACTUALLY
«
on:
Today
at 05:38:57 AM »
The missus insisted on watching Love Actually today.
What a load of twee shite.
0/10.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 913
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:03:13 AM »
chic flick of the highest order
I only like the Colin Firth storyline
Logged
38red
Offline
Posts: 226
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:06:50 AM »
I wanted them all to die.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 870
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:09:15 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 882
The ace face.
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:13:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:09:15 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
i'd buck em both.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 870
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 04:09:15 PM
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
Particularly:
Emma Thompson - annoying luvvie cunt.
Keira Knightley - titless hooray chin.
i'd buck em both.
You have spent too much time with THUNDER.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 671
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:28:29 PM »
Had to watch a few years back. Gratuitous tits oot scenes were ok, as were the bits with Dan C Nesbitt. Apart from that, meh!
Logged
Squire
Offline
Posts: 22
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:31:38 PM »
A young Stacey our of Gavin and Stacey with her tits out, whats not to like?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 671
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:34:47 PM »
Quote from: Squire on
Today
at 04:31:38 PM
A young Stacey our of Gavin and Stacey with her tits out, whats not to like?
Never seen Gavin and Stacey, knew it wasn't Kiera Knightly though!
Logged
