Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2019, 09:44:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LOVE ACTUALLY  (Read 58 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 865



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:38:57 AM »
The missus insisted on watching Love Actually today.

What a load of twee shite.

 oleary

0/10.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 912



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:13 AM »
chic flick of the highest order

I only like the Colin Firth storyline
Logged
38red
****
Online Online

Posts: 226


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:06:50 AM »
I wanted them all to die.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 