December 29, 2019, 09:44:37 AM
LOVE ACTUALLY
Topic: LOVE ACTUALLY (Read 57 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 865
LOVE ACTUALLY
Today
at 05:38:57 AM
The missus insisted on watching Love Actually today.
What a load of twee shite.
0/10.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 912
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
Today
at 09:03:13 AM
chic flick of the highest order
I only like the Colin Firth storyline
38red
Online
Posts: 226
Re: LOVE ACTUALLY
Today
at 09:06:50 AM
I wanted them all to die.
