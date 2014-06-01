Robbso

Posts: 14 119 Boro v Newcastle « on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 PM » For a place in quarter finals of the darts world championship, 1-1 in sets. Come on Duzza Logged

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 10 835Once in every lifetime Re: Boro v Newcastle « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 PM » I'm sat in a boozer called the Vale Of Derwent in Forest Hall Newcastle and the two old cunts in the Bar are watching the fucking Pool.



There's football on, there's Darts on and these two daft cunts are watching pool with no sound on the tv Logged Glory Glory Man United

Robbso

Posts: 14 119 Re: Boro v Newcastle « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM » 3-1, skunk has bottled it to be fair, it should be him leading. Fair play to Duzza just had a cracking finish under pressure Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 23 878The ace face. Re: Boro v Newcastle « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM 3-1, skunk has bottled it to be fair, it should be him leading. Fair play to Duzza just had a cracking finish under pressure

do you mind, this is a football board, that's all we talk about on here.

RedSteel

Posts: 8 977UTB Re: Boro v Newcastle « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 PM » Both really poor, the only time i've heard the crowd so low. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 119 Re: Boro v Newcastle « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 PM » He finds a way, well done 3-0 final set 140 plus finish Logged