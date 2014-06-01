Welcome,
December 29, 2019, 12:02:41 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro v Newcastle
Author
Topic: Boro v Newcastle (Read 138 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Boro v Newcastle
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:20:31 PM
For a place in quarter finals of the darts world championship, 1-1 in sets. Come on Duzza
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:28:31 PM
I think I fucking jinxed him
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 835
Once in every lifetime
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:32:36 PM
I'm sat in a boozer called the Vale Of Derwent in Forest Hall Newcastle and the two old cunts in the Bar are watching the fucking Pool.
There's football on, there's Darts on and these two daft cunts are watching pool with no sound on the tv
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:37:35 PM
2-1 to duzza. Poor game so far
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 495
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:41:45 PM
It is shite like
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM
3-1, skunk has bottled it to be fair, it should be him leading. Fair play to Duzza just had a cracking finish under pressure
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 878
The ace face.
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:55:51 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 10:47:50 PM
3-1, skunk has bottled it to be fair, it should be him leading. Fair play to Duzza just had a cracking finish under pressure
do you mind, this is a football board, that's all we talk about on here.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 495
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:02:45 PM
Both bottling it.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:03:29 PM
Poorest game I can remember seeing
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 8 977
UTB
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:07:55 PM
Both really poor, the only time i've heard the crowd so low.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:15:37 PM
He finds a way, well done 3-0 final set 140 plus finish
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 495
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:16:04 PM
A win is a win as they say!
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 8 977
UTB
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:23:29 PM
Great he has got through. Will need to up his game big time when he plays Price. Price is the best in the tournament for me so far.
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 495
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM
Why is everyone booing price?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 119
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM
Dunno, but being a Taff will do
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 495
Re: Boro v Newcastle
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:30:31 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:24:45 PM
Dunno, but being a Taff will do
Fair
Logged
