December 29, 2019, 12:02:41 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Boro v Newcastle  (Read 138 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 PM »
For a place in quarter finals of the darts world championship, 1-1 in sets. Come on Duzza  :bc:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 PM »
I think I fucking jinxed him lost
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 PM »
I'm sat in a boozer called the Vale Of Derwent in Forest Hall Newcastle and the two old cunts in the Bar are watching the fucking Pool.

There's football on, there's Darts on and these two daft cunts are watching pool with no sound on the tv
Glory Glory Man United
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:37:35 PM »
2-1 to duzza. Poor game so far
ZombieTits
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 PM »
It is shite like
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM »
3-1, skunk has bottled it to be fair, it should be him leading. Fair play to Duzza just had a cracking finish under pressure
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM
3-1, skunk has bottled it to be fair, it should be him leading. Fair play to Duzza just had a cracking finish under pressure
do you mind, this is a football board, that's all we talk about on here. :grace:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
ZombieTits
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:02:45 PM »
Both bottling it.
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 PM »
Poorest game I can remember seeing :gaz:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 PM »
Both really poor, the only time i've heard the crowd so low.
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 PM »
He finds a way, well done 3-0 final set 140 plus finish :bc:
ZombieTits
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:16:04 PM »
A win is a win as they say!
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 PM »
Great he has got through. Will need to up his game big time when he plays Price. Price is the best in the tournament for me so far.
ZombieTits
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM »
Why is everyone booing price?
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM »
Dunno, but being a Taff will do monkey
ZombieTits
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM
Dunno, but being a Taff will do monkey

Fair
