December 28, 2019, 08:27:00 PM
Author Topic: VAR  (Read 127 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



VAR
« on: Today at 07:06:02 PM »
FUCK OFF AND FUCKING DIE.

NO FUCKING WAY THAT PUKKI LAD WAS OFFSIDE.

UTTER FUCKING BOLLOCKS.

 :meltdown:

FUCKING.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 039


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:45 PM »
Had a bet lad? 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:13:13 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 07:10:45 PM
Had a bet lad? 

No.

But imagine if you had.

Fucking nonsense.

 :meltdown:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 096


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:13:38 PM »
He was though.  :duh:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:18:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:13:38 PM
He was though.  :duh:
.

BUMCAT - YOU ARE A STUPID TIT.

 oleary
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 991



« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:19:45 PM »
Complain before VAR for tight decisions  :pd:
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct  :nige:

Shut up knobhead  
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:20:37 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions  :pd:
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct  :nige:

Shut up knobhead  

Got any more breaking news from 2011?

 :wanker:






 :alastair:
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 991



« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:21:56 PM »
Thought i told you to shut up    sshhh
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 096


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:22:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:20:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions  :pd:
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct  :nige:

Shut up knobhead  

Got any more breaking news from 2011?

 :wanker:






 :alastair:



YEAH  


YOU WERE A STUPID CUNT THEN AS WELL  
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:22:36 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:21:56 PM
Thought i told you to shut up    sshhh

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:23:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:22:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:20:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions  :pd:
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct  :nige:

Shut up knobhead  

Got any more breaking news from 2011?

 :wanker:






 :alastair:



YEAH  


YOU WERE A STUPID CUNT THEN AS WELL  

You were stalking lasses then as well.

And bumming cats.

 








 :alastair:
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 991



« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:25:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:22:36 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:21:56 PM
Thought i told you to shut up    sshhh

 

  :basil:
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 991



« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:26:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:22:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:20:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions  :pd:
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct  :nige:

Shut up knobhead  

Got any more breaking news from 2011?

 :wanker:






 :alastair:



YEAH  


YOU WERE A STUPID CUNT THEN AS WELL  

 :bc:
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 107


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:30:13 PM »
It proves I dont know the offsides rule, I always thought it was the players feet position that determined if a player was offside or not. They are saying possibly his shoulder was in front of the defender souey
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 991



« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:35:27 PM »
"FUCK VAR " sing the carrott crunching  cunts
Would they be singing it if Spurs goal was disallowed  :pd: :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 096


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:35:51 PM »
Its any part of the body you can score with


Calm down clem  
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:36:09 PM »
The game is turning into NFL-lite.

Endless video reviews of minute detail.  Makes it boring as fuck to watch.

 :meltdown:

The new handball rule is shite as well.

 :gaz:
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 991



« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:37:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:36:09 PM
The game is turning into NFL-lite.

Endless video reviews of minute detail.  Makes it boring as fuck to watch.

 :meltdown:

The new handball rule is shite as well.

 :gaz:

Whats an NFL Lite  :pd:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:46:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:35:51 PM
Its any part of the body you can score with


Calm down clem  

There is no fucking way they can get the level of accuracy needed to judge that a sliver of shoulder skin is offside.

It is utter dog shit.

And you fucking know it.

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:49:21 PM »
2-1 NAAAARWICH.

 :homer:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 860



« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:10:00 PM »
FUCKING DIVING MONGER.

 oleary
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 107


« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:11:42 PM »
Very clever.
Logged
