December 28, 2019, 08:27:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
VAR
Author
Topic: VAR (Read 127 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
VAR
«
on:
Today
at 07:06:02 PM »
FUCK OFF AND FUCKING DIE.
NO FUCKING WAY THAT PUKKI LAD WAS OFFSIDE.
UTTER FUCKING BOLLOCKS.
FUCKING.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 039
Re: VAR
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:10:45 PM »
Had a bet lad?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:13:13 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 07:10:45 PM
Had a bet lad?
No.
But imagine if you had.
Fucking nonsense.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 096
Re: VAR
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:13:38 PM »
He was though.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:18:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:13:38 PM
He was though.
.
BUMCAT - YOU ARE A STUPID TIT.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 991
Re: VAR
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:19:45 PM »
Complain before VAR for tight decisions
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct
Shut up knobhead
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:20:37 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct
Shut up knobhead
Got any more breaking news from 2011?
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 991
Re: VAR
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:21:56 PM »
Thought i told you to shut up
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 096
Re: VAR
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:22:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:20:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct
Shut up knobhead
Got any more breaking news from 2011?
YEAH
YOU WERE A STUPID CUNT THEN AS WELL
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:22:36 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:21:56 PM
Thought i told you to shut up
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:23:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:22:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:20:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct
Shut up knobhead
Got any more breaking news from 2011?
YEAH
YOU WERE A STUPID CUNT THEN AS WELL
You were stalking lasses then as well.
And bumming cats.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 991
Re: VAR
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:25:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:22:36 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:21:56 PM
Thought i told you to shut up
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 991
Re: VAR
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:26:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:22:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:20:37 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:19:45 PM
Complain before VAR for tight decisions
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct
Shut up knobhead
Got any more breaking news from 2011?
YEAH
YOU WERE A STUPID CUNT THEN AS WELL
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 107
Re: VAR
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:30:13 PM »
It proves I dont know the offsides rule, I always thought it was the players feet position that determined if a player was offside or not. They are saying possibly his shoulder was in front of the defender
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 991
Re: VAR
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:35:27 PM »
"FUCK VAR " sing the carrott crunching cunts
Would they be singing it if Spurs goal was disallowed
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 096
Re: VAR
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:35:51 PM »
Its any part of the body you can score with
Calm down clem
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:36:09 PM »
The game is turning into NFL-lite.
Endless video reviews of minute detail. Makes it boring as fuck to watch.
The new handball rule is shite as well.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 991
Re: VAR
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:37:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:36:09 PM
The game is turning into NFL-lite.
Endless video reviews of minute detail. Makes it boring as fuck to watch.
The new handball rule is shite as well.
Whats an NFL Lite
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:46:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:35:51 PM
Its any part of the body you can score with
Calm down clem
There is no fucking way they can get the level of accuracy needed to judge that a sliver of shoulder skin is offside.
It is utter dog shit.
And you fucking know it.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:49:21 PM »
2-1 NAAAARWICH.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 860
Re: VAR
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:10:00 PM »
FUCKING DIVING MONGER.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 107
Re: VAR
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:11:42 PM »
Very clever.
