CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 12 860 VAR « on: Today at 07:06:02 PM »



NO FUCKING WAY THAT PUKKI LAD WAS OFFSIDE.



UTTER FUCKING BOLLOCKS.







Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 039 Re: VAR « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:45 PM » Had a bet lad?

El Capitan

Posts: 40 096 Re: VAR « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:13:38 PM » He was though.

mingebag

Posts: 3 991 Re: VAR « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:19:45 PM »

Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct



Complain before VAR for tight decisions

Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct

Shut up knobhead

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 12 860 Re: VAR « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:20:37 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:19:45 PM

Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct



Shut up knobhead

Complain before VAR for tight decisions
Complain when VAR proves those tight decisions are correct
Shut up knobhead

Got any more breaking news from 2011?

















mingebag

Posts: 3 991 Re: VAR « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:21:56 PM » Thought i told you to shut up

Robbso

Posts: 14 107 Re: VAR « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:30:13 PM » It proves I dont know the offsides rule, I always thought it was the players feet position that determined if a player was offside or not. They are saying possibly his shoulder was in front of the defender

mingebag

Posts: 3 991 Re: VAR « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:35:27 PM »

"FUCK VAR " sing the carrott crunching cunts
Would they be singing it if Spurs goal was disallowed

El Capitan

Posts: 40 096 Re: VAR « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:35:51 PM »





Its any part of the body you can score with

Calm down clem

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 12 860 Re: VAR « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:36:09 PM »



The game is turning into NFL-lite.

Endless video reviews of minute detail. Makes it boring as fuck to watch.







The new handball rule is shite as well.



mingebag

Posts: 3 991 Re: VAR « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:37:54 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:36:09 PM



Endless video reviews of minute detail. Makes it boring as fuck to watch.







The new handball rule is shite as well.





The game is turning into NFL-lite.
Endless video reviews of minute detail. Makes it boring as fuck to watch.
The new handball rule is shite as well.

Whats an NFL Lite

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 12 860 Re: VAR « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:46:10 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:35:51 PM





Calm down clem

Its any part of the body you can score with
Calm down clem

There is no fucking way they can get the level of accuracy needed to judge that a sliver of shoulder skin is offside.



It is utter dog shit.



And you fucking know it.



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 12 860 Re: VAR « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:49:21 PM »



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 12 860 Re: VAR « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:10:00 PM »



