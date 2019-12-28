Welcome,
December 28, 2019, 06:31:24 PM
146 MILLION SPENT THIS SEASON
Author
Topic: 146 MILLION SPENT THIS SEASON (Read 55 times)
monkeyman
146 MILLION SPENT THIS SEASON
ASTON VILLA FUCKING HATE THE CUNTS WOULD LOVE TO SEE THEM RELEGATED
POOR JOHN TERRY
Robbso
Re: 146 MILLION SPENT THIS SEASON
Same as Fulham last season.
