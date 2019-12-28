Robbso

Bournemouth « on: Today at 01:54:53 PM » Struggling, I wonder if Eddie Howes should have left last season, he seemed to be linked to a few clubs, whether it was paper talk or not Im not sure but his reputation will take a hit if they get relegated. Brighton getting rid of Houghten didnt seem to make much difference mind.