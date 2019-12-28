Welcome,
December 28, 2019, 11:59:36 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BOOZY COOPER NIGHT !!!
Author
Topic: BOOZY COOPER NIGHT !!! (Read 47 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 626
BOOZY COOPER NIGHT !!!
«
on:
Today
at 11:05:16 AM »
DON'T FORGET, TOMORROW NIGHT (SUNDAY) IS BOOZY COOPER NIGHT !!!
IT'S SO EASY TO GET THE DAYS MIXED UP THIS TIME OF THE YEAR ISN'T IT ??? !!!
BOOZY COOPER NIGHT - SUNDAY DECEMBER 29 2019
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 079
Re: BOOZY COOPER NIGHT !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:33:16 AM »
NOT FOR ME I HAVE WORK THE NEXT DAY
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 626
Re: BOOZY COOPER NIGHT !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:43:00 AM »
THANKS FOR LETTING US KNOW IN ADVANCE THAT YOU WON'T BE PRESENT !!!
