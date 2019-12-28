Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2019, 10:17:31 PM
TODAYS TREBLE...
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 355

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 10:48:48 AM »
JUST THOUGHT I'D LEAVE YOU THIS LITTLE SNIPPET 👍💷👍

BRIGHTON
HORNETS
SAINTS

👍💷👍🍻🍻🍻

THANK ME WHEN I GET BACK  👍😎👍
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 112


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:09 AM »
Where you going
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 100


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:36:56 AM »
Feurt...Fwert....Fuwert... THE CANARIES  monkey
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 3 907


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:41:48 AM »
What odds did you get Lids? How much lumping are we talking?
Logged
ZombieTits
Posts: 490


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:59:05 AM »
He never loses this lad, almost as good at betting as he is at spelling.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 154

Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:54:21 PM »
Do you still win if one of your teams only draws?

Genuine Question
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 14 112


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:00:12 PM »
It depends who you are :basil:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 633



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:25:40 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 085


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:26:16 PM »
HE CASHED OUT 
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 3 996



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:29:49 PM »
Money goes to money every time  :lids: :lids: :lids:
 :homer:
Thats why he is in the Canaries  :like:
Logged
