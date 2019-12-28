Welcome,
December 28, 2019, 09:27:54 AM
Ad Astra.
Author
Topic: Ad Astra. (Read 14 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Ad Astra.
Decent flick.
Slow burner, very moody.
Thick cunts looking for mindless blood and violence will fuckin hate it.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
