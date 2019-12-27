Welcome,
December 30, 2019, 01:47:25 AM
Traore
Author
Topic: Traore (Read 719 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 880
Traore
«
on:
December 27, 2019, 10:09:46 PM »
Cracking goal.
Needs to be on the ball more.
Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 107
Re: Traore
«
Reply #1 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:15:07 PM »
Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.
The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.
*soccerball
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 101
Re: Traore
«
Reply #2 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:37:18 PM »
FUCKING GET IN
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 880
Re: Traore
«
Reply #3 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:37:19 PM »
PEP YOU TIT.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 107
Re: Traore
«
Reply #4 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:40:39 PM »
Love it
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 000
Re: Traore
«
Reply #5 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM »
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 721
Re: Traore
«
Reply #6 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM »
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here
I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 101
Re: Traore
«
Reply #7 on:
December 27, 2019, 10:56:16 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 000
Re: Traore
«
Reply #8 on:
December 27, 2019, 11:02:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on December 27, 2019, 10:56:16 PM
Quote from: mingebag on December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 915
Re: Traore
«
Reply #9 on:
December 28, 2019, 10:15:54 AM »
Great to see him continue to improve and expose the experts on here, over the road and even Krankie/Agnew.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 915
Re: Traore
«
Reply #10 on:
December 28, 2019, 10:34:02 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here
I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em
Aye, 57 games for Wolves and his recent purple patch has got him up to 5 goals and 5 assusts in total. Proper world beater!
To be fair he does look he's coming on leaps and pounds but doesn't change the fact he was dogshit at the Boro for most of his time here.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 127
Re: Traore
«
Reply #11 on:
December 28, 2019, 10:45:33 AM »
Those who never go are telling us how great he was
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 911
Re: Traore
«
Reply #12 on:
December 28, 2019, 11:17:28 AM »
Some people were trying to put him in the same bracket as Messi
Saying he will be the most expensive player in the world
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 915
Re: Traore
«
Reply #13 on:
December 28, 2019, 11:20:42 AM »
Pulis really should have attended the games ...
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 127
Re: Traore
«
Reply #14 on:
December 28, 2019, 12:27:39 PM »
Very skill full, very strong, terrible off the ball and needed constant coaching off Pulis, he seemed to improve him. Hes playing more this season he struggled last year to get a starting place. For the ability he possessed he was relatively poor for us.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 915
Re: Traore
«
Reply #15 on:
December 28, 2019, 12:29:33 PM »
Easy to spot on here the ones who slagged him off
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 790
Re: Traore
«
Reply #16 on:
December 28, 2019, 01:11:15 PM »
He nearly gave City a point wit the daft free kick he gave away at the death.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 915
Re: Traore
«
Reply #17 on:
December 28, 2019, 05:29:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 28, 2019, 12:29:33 PM
Easy to spot on here the ones who slagged him off
Yes mate, the ones who actually go the games and saw him!
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 000
Re: Traore
«
Reply #18 on:
December 28, 2019, 06:07:49 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here
I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em
He was slagged off cause when he was here he was shite
Nothing like the footballer in front of us now
He could run
Positional sense and final ball
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 306
Superstar
Re: Traore
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:11 AM »
Hes would be an asset for a very good team .
Go past a few and give it
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 721
Re: Traore
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:54 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 28, 2019, 12:27:39 PM
Very skill full, very strong, terrible off the ball and needed constant coaching off Pulis, he seemed to improve him. Hes playing more this season he struggled last year to get a starting place. For the ability he possessed he was relatively poor for us.
He was only really used as a wide man for us. He should have been tried down the middle, he would have missed a lot, but also scored a good few. He improved massively under Pulis. Another season in the Chumps would have helped develop him as a player
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 915
Re: Traore
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:57:25 AM »
I don't recall anyone stating he was the finished article but many like me and Pulis spotted the potential, which astute Wolves scouts spotted. A nice profit for a shite player
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 127
Re: Traore
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:38 AM »
Gram, pulis almost had him on a lead, he was shouting to him all the way through games, he played him wide so he could get in his ear. We went to a cup game, I think It was Burnley and sat near the dugout it was both an eye opener and embarrassing how much he was having to tell him where to stand, when to track back. Loads of ability but in all honesty didnt appear to be the brightest. Most of the best players have a quick brain, in a footballing sense anyway.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 127
Re: Traore
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:06 AM »
Any way fuck it, off to West Brom now to watch the mighty spence
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 444
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Traore
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:11 AM »
Drive careful yer cunt.
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 721
Re: Traore
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:58:38 AM
Gram, pulis almost had him on a lead, he was shouting to him all the way through games, he played him wide so he could get in his ear. We went to a cup game, I think It was Burnley and sat near the dugout it was both an eye opener and embarrassing how much he was having to tell him where to stand, when to track back. Loads of ability but in all honesty didnt appear to be the brightest. Most of the best players have a quick brain, in a footballing sense anyway.
Fair point, but that can be coached into someone, talent cannot.
Have a good trip to the Black Country
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 127
Re: Traore
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 12:09:21 PM »
Cheers Gram, here already
Johnny
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 885
The ace face.
Re: Traore
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:40 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 12:09:21 PM
Cheers Gram, here already
Johnny
fucking glory hunter.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 127
Re: Traore
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 12:34:02 PM »
Which one Johnny or Gram
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 444
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Traore
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 12:53:31 PM »
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 885
The ace face.
Re: Traore
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 01:08:18 PM »
johnny likes a glory hole.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 444
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Traore
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 12:53:11 AM »
