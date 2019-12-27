CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 865







Posts: 12 865 Traore « on: December 27, 2019, 10:09:46 PM »







Needs to be on the ball more.



Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.





Cracking goal.Needs to be on the ball more.Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 101





Posts: 40 101 Re: Traore « Reply #1 on: December 27, 2019, 10:15:07 PM » Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.





The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.













*soccerball Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 090





Posts: 8 090 Re: Traore « Reply #2 on: December 27, 2019, 10:37:18 PM » FUCKING GET IN Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 865







Posts: 12 865 Re: Traore « Reply #3 on: December 27, 2019, 10:37:19 PM »



PEP YOU TIT. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 101





Posts: 40 101 Re: Traore « Reply #4 on: December 27, 2019, 10:40:39 PM » Love it Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 3 996







Posts: 3 996 Re: Traore « Reply #5 on: December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM »

Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while 7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 downEasiest £700 i have scuppered for a while Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 720







Posts: 7 720 Re: Traore « Reply #6 on: December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM »



I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on hereI said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 7 913







Posts: 7 913 Re: Traore « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:15:54 AM » Great to see him continue to improve and expose the experts on here, over the road and even Krankie/Agnew.



Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 3 915







Posts: 3 915 Re: Traore « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM



I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em

and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on hereI said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em

Aye, 57 games for Wolves and his recent purple patch has got him up to 5 goals and 5 assusts in total. Proper world beater!



To be fair he does look he's coming on leaps and pounds but doesn't change the fact he was dogshit at the Boro for most of his time here. Aye, 57 games for Wolves and his recent purple patch has got him up to 5 goals and 5 assusts in total. Proper world beater!To be fair he does look he's coming on leaps and pounds but doesn't change the fact he was dogshit at the Boro for most of his time here. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 124





Posts: 14 124 Re: Traore « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:45:33 AM » Those who never go are telling us how great he was Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 907





Posts: 3 907 Re: Traore « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 AM »



Saying he will be the most expensive player in the world Some people were trying to put him in the same bracket as MessiSaying he will be the most expensive player in the world Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 7 913







Posts: 7 913 Re: Traore « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 AM » Pulis really should have attended the games ... Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 124





Posts: 14 124 Re: Traore « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 PM » Very skill full, very strong, terrible off the ball and needed constant coaching off Pulis, he seemed to improve him. Hes playing more this season he struggled last year to get a starting place. For the ability he possessed he was relatively poor for us. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 7 913







Posts: 7 913 Re: Traore « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 PM » Easy to spot on here the ones who slagged him off Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 789







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 789 Re: Traore « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:11:15 PM » He nearly gave City a point wit the daft free kick he gave away at the death. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 3 996







Posts: 3 996 Re: Traore « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:07:49 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM



I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em

and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on hereI said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em

Nothing like the footballer in front of us now



He could run

Positional sense and final ball He was slagged off cause when he was here he was shiteNothing like the footballer in front of us nowHe could runPositional sense and final ball Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 305



Superstar





Posts: 9 305Superstar Re: Traore « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:14:11 AM » Hes would be an asset for a very good team .

Go past a few and give it Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 720







Posts: 7 720 Re: Traore « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:38:54 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:27:39 PM Very skill full, very strong, terrible off the ball and needed constant coaching off Pulis, he seemed to improve him. Hes playing more this season he struggled last year to get a starting place. For the ability he possessed he was relatively poor for us.



He was only really used as a wide man for us. He should have been tried down the middle, he would have missed a lot, but also scored a good few. He improved massively under Pulis. Another season in the Chumps would have helped develop him as a player He was only really used as a wide man for us. He should have been tried down the middle, he would have missed a lot, but also scored a good few. He improved massively under Pulis. Another season in the Chumps would have helped develop him as a player Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 7 913







Posts: 7 913 Re: Traore « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:57:25 AM » I don't recall anyone stating he was the finished article but many like me and Pulis spotted the potential, which astute Wolves scouts spotted. A nice profit for a shite player Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 124





Posts: 14 124 Re: Traore « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:58:38 AM » Gram, pulis almost had him on a lead, he was shouting to him all the way through games, he played him wide so he could get in his ear. We went to a cup game, I think It was Burnley and sat near the dugout it was both an eye opener and embarrassing how much he was having to tell him where to stand, when to track back. Loads of ability but in all honesty didnt appear to be the brightest. Most of the best players have a quick brain, in a footballing sense anyway. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 124





Posts: 14 124 Re: Traore « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:00:06 AM » Any way fuck it, off to West Brom now to watch the mighty spence Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 440





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 440Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Traore « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:03:11 AM »











Drive careful yer cunt. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 720







Posts: 7 720 Re: Traore « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:02:12 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:58:38 AM Gram, pulis almost had him on a lead, he was shouting to him all the way through games, he played him wide so he could get in his ear. We went to a cup game, I think It was Burnley and sat near the dugout it was both an eye opener and embarrassing how much he was having to tell him where to stand, when to track back. Loads of ability but in all honesty didnt appear to be the brightest. Most of the best players have a quick brain, in a footballing sense anyway.



Fair point, but that can be coached into someone, talent cannot.

Have a good trip to the Black Country Fair point, but that can be coached into someone, talent cannot.Have a good trip to the Black Country Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 124





Posts: 14 124 Re: Traore « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:09:21 PM »



Cheers Gram, here already





Johnny

Cheers Gram, here alreadyJohnny Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 124





Posts: 14 124 Re: Traore « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:34:02 PM » Which one Johnny or Gram Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 440





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 440Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Traore « Reply #29 on: Today at 12:53:31 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.