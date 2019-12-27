Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Traore  (Read 650 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
December 27, 2019, 10:09:46 PM
Cracking goal.

 :homer:

Needs to be on the ball more.

Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.

 oleary
El Capitan
Reply #1 on: December 27, 2019, 10:15:07 PM
Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.


The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.






*soccerball
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: December 27, 2019, 10:37:18 PM
FUCKING GET IN  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: December 27, 2019, 10:37:19 PM
PEP YOU TIT.

 
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: December 27, 2019, 10:40:39 PM
Love it  :like: :like:
mingebag
Reply #5 on: December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down 
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while  :pope2:
Gramsci
Reply #6 on: December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here 

I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em  :lids:
monkeyman
Reply #7 on: December 27, 2019, 10:56:16 PM
Quote from: mingebag on December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down 
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while  :pope2:
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS mcl
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN
mingebag
Reply #8 on: December 27, 2019, 11:02:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on December 27, 2019, 10:56:16 PM
Quote from: mingebag on December 27, 2019, 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down 
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while  :pope2:
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS mcl
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN

 lost   :alf:
Wee_Willie
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:15:54 AM
Great to see him continue to improve and expose the experts on here, over the road and even Krankie/Agnew.

 
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here 

I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em  :lids:

Aye, 57 games for Wolves and his recent purple patch has got him up to 5 goals and 5 assusts in total. Proper world beater!

To be fair he does look he's coming on leaps and pounds but doesn't change the fact he was dogshit at the Boro for most of his time here.
Robbso
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:45:33 AM
Those who never go are telling us how great he was monkey
CapsDave
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 AM
Some people were trying to put him in the same bracket as Messi  souey

Saying he will be the most expensive player in the world 
Wee_Willie
*****
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 AM
Pulis really should have attended the games ...  monkey
Robbso
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 PM
Very skill full, very strong, terrible off the ball and needed constant coaching off Pulis, he seemed to improve him. Hes playing more this season he struggled last year to get a starting place. For the ability he possessed he was relatively poor for us.
Wee_Willie
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 PM
Easy to spot on here the ones who slagged him off 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:11:15 PM
He nearly gave City a point wit the daft free kick  he gave away at the death.  :gaz:
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:29:17 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:29:33 PM
Easy to spot on here the ones who slagged him off 

Yes mate, the ones who actually go the games and saw him!
mingebag
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:07:49 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on December 27, 2019, 10:53:13 PM
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here 

I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em  :lids:
He was slagged off cause when he was here he was shite 
Nothing like the footballer in front of us now  :pd:

He could run  :like:
Positional sense and final ball   :unlike:
Minge
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:14:11 AM
Hes would be an asset for a very good team .
Go past a few and give it
Gramsci
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:38:54 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:27:39 PM
Very skill full, very strong, terrible off the ball and needed constant coaching off Pulis, he seemed to improve him. Hes playing more this season he struggled last year to get a starting place. For the ability he possessed he was relatively poor for us.

He was only really used as a wide man for us. He should have been tried down the middle, he would have missed a lot, but also scored a good few. He improved massively under Pulis. Another season in the Chumps would have helped develop him as a player
Wee_Willie
Reply #21 on: Today at 08:57:25 AM
I don't recall anyone stating he was the finished article but many like me and Pulis spotted the potential, which astute Wolves scouts spotted. A nice profit for a shite player
Robbso
Reply #22 on: Today at 08:58:38 AM
Gram, pulis almost had him on a lead, he was shouting to him all the way through games, he played him wide so he could get in his ear. We went to a cup game, I think It was Burnley and sat near the dugout it was both an eye opener and embarrassing how much he was having to tell him where to stand, when to track back. Loads of ability but in all honesty didnt appear to be the brightest. Most of the best players have a quick brain, in a footballing sense anyway.
Robbso
Reply #23 on: Today at 09:00:06 AM
Any way fuck it, off to West Brom now to watch the mighty spence :bc:
Johnny Thunder
Reply #24 on: Today at 10:03:11 AM
Drive careful yer cunt.





 mcl
Gramsci
Reply #25 on: Today at 11:02:12 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:58:38 AM
Gram, pulis almost had him on a lead, he was shouting to him all the way through games, he played him wide so he could get in his ear. We went to a cup game, I think It was Burnley and sat near the dugout it was both an eye opener and embarrassing how much he was having to tell him where to stand, when to track back. Loads of ability but in all honesty didnt appear to be the brightest. Most of the best players have a quick brain, in a footballing sense anyway.

Fair point, but that can be coached into someone, talent cannot.
Have a good trip to the Black Country  :beer: :jowo8:
Robbso
Reply #26 on: Today at 12:09:21 PM
 :like:

Cheers Gram, here already

 
Johnny
 monkey
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #27 on: Today at 12:32:40 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:09:21 PM
:like:

Cheers Gram, here already

 
Johnny
 monkey
fucking glory hunter.
Robbso
Reply #28 on: Today at 12:34:02 PM
Which one Johnny or Gram :basil:
Johnny Thunder
Reply #29 on: Today at 12:53:31 PM
 
Jimmy Cooper
Reply #30 on: Today at 01:08:18 PM
johnny likes a glory hole. mick
