December 28, 2019, 12:37:06 AM
Author Topic: Traore  (Read 180 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 PM »
Cracking goal.

 :homer:

Needs to be on the ball more.

Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.

 oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:15:07 PM »
Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.


The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.






*soccerball
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 PM »
FUCKING GET IN  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 PM »
PEP YOU TIT.

 
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 PM »
Love it  :like: :like:
mingebag
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 PM »
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down 
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while  :pope2:
Gramsci
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:53:13 PM »
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here 

I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em  :lids:
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down 
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while  :pope2:
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS mcl
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN
mingebag
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:02:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:56:16 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down 
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while  :pope2:
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS mcl
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN

 lost   :alf:
