Needs to be on the ball more.



Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.





Posts: 40 081 Re: Traore « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:15:07 PM » Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.





The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.













*soccerball

Posts: 8 074 Re: Traore « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 PM » FUCKING GET IN Logged

Posts: 12 837 Re: Traore « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 PM »



Posts: 40 081 Re: Traore « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 PM » Love it Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Traore « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 PM »

Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while 7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 downEasiest £700 i have scuppered for a while Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019