December 28, 2019, 12:37:01 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Traore
Author
Topic: Traore (Read 179 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 837
Traore
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:46 PM »
Cracking goal.
Needs to be on the ball more.
Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 081
Re: Traore
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:07 PM »
Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.
The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.
*soccerball
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 074
Re: Traore
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:18 PM »
FUCKING GET IN
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 837
Re: Traore
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:19 PM »
PEP YOU TIT.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 081
Re: Traore
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:39 PM »
Love it
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 979
Re: Traore
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:18 PM »
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 718
Re: Traore
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:13 PM »
and to think Troare was slagged off week in week out by a few on here
I said he would be a world beater....pass me an onion...I sure fuckin know em
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 074
Re: Traore
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:16 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 979
Re: Traore
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:56:16 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 10:45:18 PM
7/1 for Wolves to win when 1-0 down
Easiest £700 i have scuppered for a while
YER GOT RIPPED WITH THEM ODDS
THEY WERE 13/2 JUST TO WIN
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
