December 27, 2019, 10:21:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Traore
Author
Topic: Traore (Read 33 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 836
Traore
«
on:
Today
at 10:09:46 PM »
Cracking goal.
Needs to be on the ball more.
Get another and shove it up that intense twat Pep's arse.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 079
Re: Traore
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:15:07 PM »
Someone needs to tell Pep football* is meant to be fun.
The only thing he takes more seriously is himself.
*soccerball
