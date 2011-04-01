Welcome,
KEEP THE FAITH...
For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
Topic: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene (Read 273 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 355
For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM »
https://youtu.be/muLJryUOs4M
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 527
Fuck the pope
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:15 PM »
Only like the paintings with tits out
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 973
UTB
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:45 PM »
Don't know how they didn't make it
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 973
UTB
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:20 PM »
This is my fav
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96EjAlmimo
Liver Sausage & Mash £1.36
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 355
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:29 PM »
Anyone for some Whitby kipper
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 837
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:53 PM »
Care in the community meets The Fall.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 079
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:41:20 PM
This is my fav
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96EjAlmimo
Liver Sausage & Mash £1.36
ROB SHOULD OF WENT SOLO HE COULD OF BEEN FAMOUS NOW
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 973
UTB
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:53 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 09:49:29 PM
Anyone for some Whitby kipper
Thats another good one
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 079
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:52 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 09:49:29 PM
Anyone for some Whitby kipper
THATS ROB AT HIS BEST
Logged
TMG501
Online
Posts: 125
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:17:01 AM »
WOW
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 922
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:51:29 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:53:50 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 09:41:20 PM
This is my fav
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96EjAlmimo
Liver Sausage & Mash £1.36
ROB SHOULD OF WENT SOLO HE COULD OF BEEN FAMOUS NOW
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 626
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:54:17 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 092
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:38:55 AM »
11 Minutes 47. Classic.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 898
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:04:14 AM »
Disgraceful that he is not included in the New Years honours list for services to music.
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 884
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:05:52 AM »
what an absolute load of shite
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 152
Pack o cunts
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:44:11 AM »
Is he an East German spy?
Certainly not a singer - what a shite excuse for a band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkh-oMV1bB4
Got some fucking neck I'll say that
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 079
Re: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:53:26 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:44:11 AM
Is he an East German spy?
Certainly not a singer - what a shite excuse for a band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkh-oMV1bB4
Got some fucking neck I'll say that
SO HE IS FAMOUS
Logged
