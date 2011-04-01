Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2019, 02:46:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: For anyone interested in the teesside arts scene  (Read 154 times)
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 355


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM »
 https://youtu.be/muLJryUOs4M



 :ponce:
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 527

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 PM »
Only like the paintings with tits out
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:45 PM »
Don't know how they didn't make it  monkey
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM »
This is my fav

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96EjAlmimo

Liver Sausage & Mash £1.36   charles
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 355


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 PM »
Anyone for some Whitby kipper  :ponce:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 837



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:52:53 PM »
Care in the community meets The Fall.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 074


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:53:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM
This is my fav

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96EjAlmimo

Liver Sausage & Mash £1.36   charles
ROB SHOULD OF WENT SOLO HE COULD OF BEEN FAMOUS NOW
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:49:29 PM
Anyone for some Whitby kipper  :ponce:

Thats another good one  monkey
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 074


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:03:52 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:49:29 PM
Anyone for some Whitby kipper  :ponce:
THATS ROB AT HIS BEST  :like:
Logged
TMG501
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 125


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:17:01 AM »
 :grace: WOW :grace:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 921


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:51:29 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:53:50 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM
This is my fav

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s96EjAlmimo

Liver Sausage & Mash £1.36   charles
ROB SHOULD OF WENT SOLO HE COULD OF BEEN FAMOUS NOW

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 623



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:54:17 AM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 