https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/adam-clayton-signs-contract-extension-at-boro



What the fuck does he bring to this team Looks like we have the crab for a whileWhat the fuck does he bring to this team Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

I WAS HOPING WE WERE GETTING RID IN JANUARY HE IS FUCKING RUBBISH THIS IS A FUCKING JOKEI WAS HOPING WE WERE GETTING RID IN JANUARY HE IS FUCKING RUBBISH Logged

Re: Clayton « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:53 PM »

You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede With the news of Coulson signing a new contract earlier I guess its ying and yang.You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede Logged

With the news of Coulson signing a new contract earlier I guess its ying and yang.You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede WE NEED TO GET SPENCE SIGNED UP HIS CONTRACT IS UP IN THE SUMMER Logged

Re: Clayton « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:43 PM » Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

This bloke brings nothing, we look a whole lot better without him tbh





This bloke brings nothing, we look a whole lot better without him tbh

Experience with input i dont have a problem with

Re: Clayton « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:04:50 PM » That link is dated 2017.