December 27, 2019, 10:21:46 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Clayton  (Read 109 times)
mingebag
Posts: 3 975



« on: Today at 09:05:00 PM »
Looks like we have the crab for a while  lost

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/adam-clayton-signs-contract-extension-at-boro

What the fuck does he bring to this team  :pd:
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
monkeyman
Posts: 8 071


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:40 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 09:05:00 PM
Looks like we have the crab for a while  lost

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/adam-clayton-signs-contract-extension-at-boro

What the fuck does he bring to this team  :pd:
THIS IS A FUCKING JOKE lost
I WAS HOPING WE WERE GETTING RID IN JANUARY HE IS FUCKING RUBBISH
Snoozy
Posts: 196


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:53 PM »
With the news of Coulson signing a new contract earlier I guess its ying and yang.
You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede  souey
monkeyman
Posts: 8 071


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 09:13:53 PM
With the news of Coulson signing a new contract earlier I guess its ying and yang.
You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede  souey
WE NEED TO GET SPENCE SIGNED UP HIS CONTRACT IS UP IN THE SUMMER
El Capitan
Posts: 40 079


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:43 PM »
Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 071


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:30:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:28:43 PM
Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts  :like:
AGREE BUT NOT THE ONES WHO BRING FUCK ALL TO THE TABLE  :like:
mingebag
Posts: 3 975



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:40:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:28:43 PM
Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts  :like:
Experience with input i dont have a problem with  :like:
This bloke brings nothing, we look a whole lot better without him tbh
 souey
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 786



« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:04:50 PM »
That link is dated 2017.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 079


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:05:49 PM »
FFS mingebag



YOU STUPID CUNT
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 836



« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:05:49 PM
FFS mingebag



YOU STUPID CUNT

Heh Mingey - you've had fucking mare there.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
mingebag
Posts: 3 975



« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:08:40 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:04:50 PM
That link is dated 2017.

Great news  :pope2:
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
