December 27, 2019, 10:21:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Clayton
Author
Topic: Clayton (Read 108 times)
mingebag
Posts: 3 975
Clayton
«
on:
Today
at 09:05:00 PM »
Looks like we have the crab for a while
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/adam-clayton-signs-contract-extension-at-boro
What the fuck does he bring to this team
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
monkeyman
Posts: 8 071
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:08:40 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 09:05:00 PM
Looks like we have the crab for a while
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/adam-clayton-signs-contract-extension-at-boro
What the fuck does he bring to this team
THIS IS A FUCKING JOKE
I WAS HOPING WE WERE GETTING RID IN JANUARY HE IS FUCKING RUBBISH
Snoozy
Posts: 196
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:13:53 PM »
With the news of Coulson signing a new contract earlier I guess its ying and yang.
You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede
monkeyman
Posts: 8 071
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 09:13:53 PM
With the news of Coulson signing a new contract earlier I guess its ying and yang.
You watch, tomorrow itlll be Spence and Gestede
WE NEED TO GET SPENCE SIGNED UP HIS CONTRACT IS UP IN THE SUMMER
El Capitan
Posts: 40 079
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:28:43 PM »
Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 071
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:30:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:28:43 PM
Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts
AGREE BUT NOT THE ONES WHO BRING FUCK ALL TO THE TABLE
mingebag
Posts: 3 975
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:40:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:28:43 PM
Dont mind us getting some of the experienced players signed up on reduced contracts
Experience with input i dont have a problem with
This bloke brings nothing, we look a whole lot better without him tbh
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 786
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:04:50 PM »
That link is dated 2017.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 079
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:05:49 PM »
FFS mingebag
YOU STUPID CUNT
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 836
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:07:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:05:49 PM
FFS mingebag
YOU STUPID CUNT
Heh Mingey - you've had fucking mare there.
mingebag
Posts: 3 975
Re: Clayton
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:08:40 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 10:04:50 PM
That link is dated 2017.
Great news
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
