Author Topic: Wilder v Fury  (Read 48 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 08:21:54 PM »
Officially February 22cnd. Looking forward to Tysons mind games again in the new year charles Dosser.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:43 PM »
The Gypsy Kig will batter Wilder, maybe even knock him out. Really looking forward to this one!
