Two men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries after a man died in hospital following an incident in a Stockton bar.



Police believe that an incident occurred at around 3am in Goldies Bar on Stockton High Street, and following this a 22-year-old man left the premises and became ill outside, where he collapsed and was treated by paramedics. Sadly, he later died in hospital.



Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder and they have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.



Specially trained officers continue to support the mans family.



The man has not been formally identified at this time.



Enquiries are continuing and police are asking anyone who may have been in Goldies Bar at around 3am, who may have witnessed the incident or may have further information, to contact them.