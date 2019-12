CapsDave

Online



Posts: 3 906





Posts: 3 906

Re: Another Death On Stockton High Street « Reply #56 on: Today at 03:57:52 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 02:17:45 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:57:40 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:50:18 PM Matter of opinion.



Iím sure Steve has firewalls in place like google has preventing any linkage to sites that contain strictly illicit material.







Oh right, picture is still on the tits thread then?

Oh right, picture is still on the tits thread then?

I donít know. I donít scrutinise that particular thread daily for sexual kicks and when I do itís within context with the way Thunder wants it and I donít judge those that contribute.



I am fully sexually satisfied away from the board and donít have to resort to sex tourism or stalking like some lonely single blokes do on here.

I donít know. I donít scrutinise that particular thread daily for sexual kicks and when I do itís within context with the way Thunder wants it and I donít judge those that contribute.I am fully sexually satisfied away from the board and donít have to resort to sex tourism or stalking like some lonely single blokes do on here.

Okayyyyyy then Okayyyyyy then