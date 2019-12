RIK MAYALL

RIK MAYALL: Another Death On Stockton High Street
Yesterday at 05:28:27 PM
Rest In Peace to the young bloke found unconscious outside Goldies at 3.20am.





22 years old.





monkeyman

Yesterday at 05:36:05 PM
I USED TO ALWAYS FREQUENT STOCKTON YEARS AGO IT WAS ALWAYS A BIT ROUGH

BUT NOW ITS LIKE A WARZONE FULL OF SCUM





Robbso

Yesterday at 08:06:45 PM
Ended up in the woodman in Normanby with the missus, it all kicked off, like the fucking Wild West, both got covered in drink and had to grab hold of her in the corner to stop glasses and chairs hitting her. Merry fucking Christmas. Pissed up roid heads not giving a fuck who gets in their way.

Itchy_ring

Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM
Used to be a good lad Rob known him since he was a kid but not seen him for years

Snoozy

Yesterday at 09:06:19 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM
Used to be a good lad Rob known him since he was a kid but not seen him for years



Don't get me wrong, think the world of the lad in spite of his faults. Known him over 35 years but only see him at funerals these days

Johnny Thunder

Today at 09:12:10 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:06:45 PM
Ended up in the woodman in Normanby with the missus, it all kicked off, like the fucking Wild West, both got covered in drink and had to grab hold of her in the corner to stop glasses and chairs hitting. Merry fucking Christmas. Pissed up roid heads not giving a fuck who gets in their way

Robbso

Today at 10:31:30 AM
good old willie, the self made man, wouldn't be seen dead with the riff raff in a pub on Boxing Day, especially with his gorgeous wife. You're from park end ffs

LEON TROTSKY

Today at 10:43:36 AM
LAD WHO DIED ... HIS OLD MAN MICK DALKIN WAS A BIG DRUG DEALER IN STOCKTON IN THE 80'S AND 90'S.... GOT BIG TIME FOR IT...