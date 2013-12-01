Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2019, 09:27:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another Death On Stockton High Street  (Read 463 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 832


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:28:27 PM »
Rest In Peace to the young bloke found unconscious outside Goldies at 3.20am.


22 years old.


What a fucking hell hole Stockton High Street is.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 074


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:36:05 PM »
I USED TO ALWAYS FREQUENT STOCKTON YEARS AGO IT WAS ALWAYS A BIT ROUGH
BUT NOW ITS LIKE A WARZONE FULL OF SCUM
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 884


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM »
Fuck I'm going there night   souey
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 074


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:18:02 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey
  mick
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 893



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:19:35 PM »
Piecing together what's been written on Stockton alert it was the bouncers at goldies doors that were.involved.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 973

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 06:19:35 PM
Piecing together what's been written on Stockton alert it was the bouncers at goldies doors that were.involved.

The people who are meant to protect you and diffuse situations before they escalate  lost
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 884


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:51:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:18:02 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey
  mick
Its times like this when you need :lids: by your side as back up
Logged
Snoozy
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:06:48 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:16:37 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:06:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey

EXACTLY  👍

CAUSE TROUBLE IN A EMPTY HOUSE THAT LAD  👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Snoozy
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:19:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:16:37 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:06:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey

EXACTLY  👍

CAUSE TROUBLE IN A EMPTY HOUSE THAT LAD  👎👎👎

And has
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:32:26 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:19:33 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:16:37 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 07:06:48 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey

EXACTLY  👍

CAUSE TROUBLE IN A EMPTY HOUSE THAT LAD  👎👎👎

And has

YES I KNOW ALL ABOUT IT... GLASSED A LAD A FEW YEARS BACK. 👎👎👎🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 082


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:06:45 PM »
Ended up in the woodman in Normanby with the missus, it all kicked off, like the fucking Wild West, both got covered in drink and had to grab hold of her in the corner to stop glasses and chairs hitting her. Merry fucking Christmas. Pissed up roid heads not giving a fuck who gets in their way :lenin:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:38 PM by Robbso » Logged
Snoozy
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:13:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:06:45 PM
Ended up in the woodman in Normanby with the missus, it all kicked off, like the fucking Wild West, both got covered in drink and had to grab hold of her in the corner to stop glasses and chairs hitting her. Merry fucking Christmas. Pissed up roux heads not giving amuck who gets in their way :lenin:

So Rob H was in?  :alf:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM »
Used to be a good lad Rob known him since he was a kid but not seen him for years
Logged
Snoozy
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:06:19 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM
Used to be a good lad Rob known him since he was a kid but not seen him for years

Dont get me wrong, think the world of the lad in spite of his faults. Known him over 35 years but only see him at funerals these days
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 979



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:50:06 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:06:19 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM
Used to be a good lad Rob known him since he was a kid but not seen him for years

Dont get me wrong, think the world of the lad in spite of his faults. Known him over 35 years but only see him at funerals these days

Sounds like a right good crack 
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Snoozy
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 196


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:50:06 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:06:19 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:58:16 PM
Used to be a good lad Rob known him since he was a kid but not seen him for years

Dont get me wrong, think the world of the lad in spite of his faults. Known him over 35 years but only see him at funerals these days

Sounds like a right good crack 

 mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 432


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:12:10 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:06:45 PM
Ended up in the woodman in Normanby with the missus, it all kicked off, like the fucking Wild West, both got covered in drink and had to grab hold of her in the corner to stop glasses and chairs hitting me. Merry fucking Christmas. Pissed up roid heads not giving a fuck who gets in their way :lenin:





 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 