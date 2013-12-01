Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Another Death On Stockton High Street  (Read 208 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 05:28:27 PM »
Rest In Peace to the young bloke found unconscious outside Goldies at 3.20am.


22 years old.


What a fucking hell hole Stockton High Street is.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:36:05 PM »
I USED TO ALWAYS FREQUENT STOCKTON YEARS AGO IT WAS ALWAYS A BIT ROUGH
BUT NOW ITS LIKE A WARZONE FULL OF SCUM
Logged
Micksgrill
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:14:26 PM »
Fuck I'm going there night   souey
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:02 PM »
Micksgrill on Today at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey
  mick
Logged
Billy Balfour
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:19:35 PM »
Piecing together what's been written on Stockton alert it was the bouncers at goldies doors that were.involved.
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:24:17 PM »
Billy Balfour on Today at 06:19:35 PM
Piecing together what's been written on Stockton alert it was the bouncers at goldies doors that were.involved.

The people who are meant to protect you and diffuse situations before they escalate  lost
Logged
Micksgrill
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:51:42 PM »
monkeyman on Today at 06:18:02 PM
Micksgrill on Today at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey
  mick
Its times like this when you need :lids: by your side as back up
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:06:48 PM »
Micksgrill on Today at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:16:37 PM »
Snoozy on Today at 07:06:48 PM
Micksgrill on Today at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey

EXACTLY  👍

CAUSE TROUBLE IN A EMPTY HOUSE THAT LAD  👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Snoozy
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:19:33 PM »
LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:16:37 PM
Snoozy on Today at 07:06:48 PM
Micksgrill on Today at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey

EXACTLY  👍

CAUSE TROUBLE IN A EMPTY HOUSE THAT LAD  👎👎👎

And has
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:32:26 PM »
Snoozy on Today at 07:19:33 PM
LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:16:37 PM
Snoozy on Today at 07:06:48 PM
Micksgrill on Today at 06:14:26 PM
Fuck I'm going there night   souey

You shouldve said, Mick. Id have met you for a drink.
Youll be as safe as houses unless youre going with Rob H  monkey

EXACTLY  👍

CAUSE TROUBLE IN A EMPTY HOUSE THAT LAD  👎👎👎

And has

YES I KNOW ALL ABOUT IT... GLASSED A LAD A FEW YEARS BACK. 👎👎👎🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
