RIK MAYALL

Posts: 10 830Once in every lifetime

Whats the big deal in Fallon Sherrock « on: Today at 04:38:32 PM » Beating a few blokes at Darts?



Yes she has done well but the Yank Broadcaster claimed it was a Woman beating a Man in sport.



It's Darts. It's not an active sport like Tennis, Football, Basketball, Athletics.



There is NO advantage to a man in darts.





I'm more surprised a woman beating a man in darts because the standard of Womens darts is generally worse than the BDO.